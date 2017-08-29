Basketmouth, Chipukeezy To Co-Host AFRIMMA 2017

According to the CEO of Big A Entertainment, organisers of the show, Mr. Anderson Obiagwu, this year’s event, tagged AFRIMMA Award and Music Festival, will be hosted by notable Nigerian stand-up comedian, Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, who will be joined by Kenya-born East African rave comedian, Chipukeezy.

This is the fourth time in a row that Basketmouth would be headlining the award show.

Last year, he was paired with the delectable American reality television sweetheart, Cynthia Bailey.

The show which, according to Obiagwu, will hold on October 8, 2017 at the House of Blues, promises to be the best, going by the combination of the West and East African helmsmen, and a host of other performances and side attractions on the night.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we present to you the hosts for Afrimma 2017 Awards & Music Festival – Africa’s Number 1 Comedian @basketmouth (Nigeria) and East African Comedy Champion @chipukeezy (Kenya). It’s the best of both worlds as West Africa meets East Africa on the grand stage!!!

#afrimma #Africa #CrossingBoundariesWithMusic #BiggestAfricanAwardInTheDiaspora #Afrimma2k17

#Dallasevents #Dallaseventplanner #dallas #dallasstars #BigAEnt #fortheculture #issafestival,” said Obiagwu in a social media broadcast.

<<The Nation>>