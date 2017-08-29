Barcelona Speaks On Messi, Iniesta Exits

Tuesday , 29 August 2017
Barcelona has rubbished talks that Lionel Messi or Andres Iniesta will soon be leaving the club.

Long-serving captain Iniesta, last week admitted that he was considering his future at the Camp Nou.

 He has since been linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus.

Messi who has agreed new terms with the club, is yet to put pen to paper.

Barca director, Ariedo Braide, told Radio anch’io sport on the rumours: “Iniesta to Juventus? No.

“Barca’s players aren’t on the market. Iniesta will stay with us.

 “Talk of Messi leaving? I don’t think so.

“Anything can happen in football, but Messi’s a great professional and Barcelona are in his heart. I don’t think he’ll leave.”
