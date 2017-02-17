Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich: End of an era sets up an all-German Champions League Final

Brilliant Bayern Munich completed a stunning semi-final mauling of Barcelona to set up a Wembley final against Bundesliga rivals Borussia ­Dortmund.

Leading 4-0 from the first leg, Bayern were similarly clinical at the Nou Camp with second-half goals from Arjen Robben, Gerard Pique – who put through his own net – and Thomas Muller sealing a one-sided win over a sorry Barca side for whom Lionel Messi (below) was an unused substitute.

The victory – the biggest semi-final aggregate win in Champions League history – sees Bayern in their third final in four years.

They will hope to improve on runner-up finishes against Inter Milan in 2010 and Chelsea last year in the ­competition’s first all-German final on May 25.

Robben and Philipp Lahm both went close for Bayern early on but Pique produced ­brilliant tackles to deny both players.

Barca’s first serious threat on goal came in the 24th minute when Pedro Rodriguez saw his 30-yard drive tipped over by Manuel Neuer as it arrowed towards the top corner.

The Bundesliga champions took the lead three minutes after the restart.

Robben picked up a long cross-field pass from David Alaba before racing into the area where he cut inside Adriano and curled past Victor Valdes.

They doubled their lead 18 minutes from time. Franck Ribery got in behind Dani Alves down the left and his cross was sliced into his own net by Pique.

Bayern’s third came in the 76th minute when Ribery burst past Alex Song before dinking a cross to the far post where Muller headed home.

It was the first time Barca had lost both legs of a European knockout tie since 1987 – against Dundee United.