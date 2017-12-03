Barca held by Celta Vigo

Barcelona remain unbeaten at the top of La Liga after being held to an entertaining draw by Celta Vigo.

Iago Aspas put Celta ahead after Marc-Andre ter Stegen parried Maxi Gomez’s shot, but Barca levelled moments later as Lionel Messi converted Paulinho’s pass for his 17th goal this season.

Luis Suarez had a goal harshly ruled out for offside and Messi hit a post.

Suarez put Barca ahead from Jordi Alba’s cross after a Messi pass, but Gomez equalised from Aspas’ cutback.

Barca defender Samuel Umtiti pulled up with a hamstring injury while chasing Aspas for that goal, and has been ruled out for eight weeks.

The Catalan side are five points above Valencia, who visit Getafe on Sunday.

Celta Vigo – who move up to eighth – were good value for their draw, with a positive attacking attitude. Aspas, in particular was excellent.

Barcelona did have chances to win an open game, and Messi, La Liga’s top scorer with 13 goals in 14 games, headed wide from four yards out.

Atletico Madrid are a point behind Valencia, having come from behind to beat Real Sociedad 2-1. Willian Jose put La Real ahead with a penalty, but Filipe Luis equalised before Antoine Griezmann’s 88th-minute winner.

Sevilla beat Deportivo La Coruna 2-0 and Real Madrid drew 0-0 at Athletic Bilbao in Saturday’s evening game.

<<BBCsport>>