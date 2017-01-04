AU Rewards 136 Nigerian Policemen In Somalia

A total of 136 policemen from Nigeria were awarded medals to mark the end of their duty tour in Somalia, a statement by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said.

The statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja indicated that the 136 policemen participated in a medal parade on Tuesday to mark the end of their one-year duty term in Somalia.

“The officers were awarded medals at a ceremony presided over by the Deputy Special Police Commissioner of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

“Somali Police Commissioner Gen Mohamed Sheikh Hassan Hamud was also present, with a delegation of Somali officials.”

It said that the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (DSRCC) in Somalia Lydia Wanyoto appreciated the Nigerian government for supporting the peace process in Somalia.

She also expressed gratitude to the Somali Security Forces present at the ceremony for recognising the Nigerian contribution.

“We are here because of Somalia, saying it yourself on behalf of the Somali government, make our work easy, it gives us morale and makes us work even harder.

“I want to thank you for the services you have provided, thank you for being here in Somalia, for volunteering to assist the people in Somalia,” she said.

The Somali Police Commissioner, Gen. Mohamed Sheikh Hassan Hamud, also commended the Nigerian police contingent for their contribution to the restoration of law and order in his country.

“You have been good ambassadors. Somalia will not forget Nigeria standing side-by-side with Somali people and the Federal Government,” Hamud said.

The contingent is the fifth Formed Police Unit from Nigeria to serve in Somalia under AMISOM.

They will be replaced by a new police contingent from Nigeria.

<<The Nation>>