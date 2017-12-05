Arsenal vs Man United: Defeat will motivate us – Wenger

Tuesday , 5 December 2017
Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger wants his team to use their loss to Manchester United as motivation for the rest of the campaign season.

The Gunners were 2-0 down after 11 minutes, after centre-backs Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi both gave the ball away sloppily. Although Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back, Jesse Lingard netted a third for United.

Wenger believes his team can take encouragement from the defeat to United.

“I believe from the game, it has to make us angry and even more determined,” said Wenger.

“If I am a player, and I think with what we produced, we have a huge potential, and we lose the game. We cannot accept that.

“That’s what you want, the players have produced a quality performance. What makes you angry is that you produce that performance and, in the end, you have nothing to show for it. That’s very difficult to accept.”

