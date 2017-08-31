Arsenal List Conditions For Alexis Sanchez’s Move To Manchester City

Arsenal have rejected a £50million offer from Manchester City for Alexis Sanchez.

The bid was submitted to the Gunners by their Premier League rivals on Tuesday.

According to BBC’s David Ornstein, Arsenal have insisted that Sanchez is not for sale, except a big-money bid and a player is involved in the transfer.

Ornstein tweeted: “Arsenal have rebuffed all approaches from Man City for Sanchez.#AFC stance remains not for sale – unless huge money + player offered #MCFC”

City are desperate to land the 28-year-old before the transfer window closes on Thursday night and are willing to add Raheem Sterling as part of the deal.

Sanchez himself is determined to get his preferred move to the Etihad Stadium, as he is eager to be reunited with his former Barcelona manager, Pep Guardiola.

<<Daily Post>>