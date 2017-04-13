Argentina Fire Coach

Argentina’s football association fired Edgardo Bauza as coach of the crisis-hit national team as it struggles to qualify for next year’s World Cup, the head of the body said on Monday, AFP reports.

It was the first big move by the Argentine Football Association since it last month picked new executives tasked with ending three years of turmoil in the Argentine game.

“We have reached a verbal agreement. We have told Edgardo Bauza that he is no longer the coach of Argentina,” the AFA’s new president Claudio Tapia told reporters after meeting with Bauza at the association’s headquarters.

The world number two-ranked football nation risks failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1970.

Star striker Lionel Messi is to miss the country’s three remaining qualifying matches due to suspension.

After a defeat to Bolivia last month, Argentina dropped to fifth place in the regional table – out of the top-four automatic qualifying positions.

FIFA hit Messi with a four-match ban last month for swearing at an assistant referee in a game against Chile.

