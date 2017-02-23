ARAYA: We’re Targeting 1.7 Million People In Ogun… Commissioner

Commissioner for Health in Ogun State, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye says the state is targeting about 1.7 million people under its Community Based Health Insurance Scheme tagged ‘ARAYA’.

Speaking during the Scale-up of Araya in Sagamu at the Akarigbo Palace Ground, Sagamu Local Government Area of the State, the Commissioner said over 7,000 people so far captured under the programme were presently benefiting from the scheme.

Dr. Ipaye revealed that Artisans, Civil Servants and middle aged people would soon be accommodated into the scheme for easy access to qualitative healthcare services.

“Our plan is to take ARAYA to every door step of the good people of the state and this will cut across the rural dwellers. Over 7,000 people are already benefiting from the scheme. The Ministry of Health is working on introducing other categories of people who will pay premium to access healthcare services for a year” Ipaye said

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Umar Yusuf, has rated the ARAYA as the best among health-related schemes obtainable in the country.

Prof. Yusuf, represented by the Zonal Coordinator, South West, Mr. Adelaja Abereoran, called on other States to take a cue from the laudable health programme of the Ogun state government, assuring that NHIS would always encourage state to adopt such initiatives for the benefit of people at the grassroots.

He commended the Ogun State Government for being the first State to officially launch a state wide Community Based Health Insurance Scheme, acknowledging that it had been a great success.

He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the scheme to access free healthcare services with the ARAYA card, which according to him would go a long way in making life easier for the indigent who are not able to pay for healthcare services.