APC’ll Produce Next Anambra Gov, Says Moghalu

The National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress, George Moghalu, has expressed optimism that the party will produce the next governor of Anambra State.

Moghalu said this at the Correspondents’ Chapel forum of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, in Awka, Anambra, while delivering a paper titled, ‘Political ideology and consistency in party politics: a case study of contemporary Nigeria.’

The governorship aspirant, who is also an APC governorship aspirant in the November 18 election in the state, said the APC and himself as an aspirant had a better manifesto and programmes to transform the state.

He also called for stringent laws against party defection, saying that defectors should be made to vacate the position they occupy, noting that “political parties win elections and not individuals.”

Moghalu regretted that the development had made political parties to be reduced to promotion of personal and sectional interest at the expense of national integration and development.

He said, “The poverty of political ideology seen in Nigerian political sphere has shown negative effects on both the political parties and the nation at large. The project of national rebirth has been most hit because rather than consolidate development, parties have been used to promote sectionalism and opportunism.”

Meanwhile, a youth group in the state, under the aegis of Anambra Youth for Change, on Saturday, asked the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, to stop using the name of the late Igbo leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, for the purpose of the November 18 poll in the state.

The group said Ojukwu should be allowed to rest in peace, rather than being made an object of electioneering during each election period in the state.

It said, “We have seen posters and banners from All Progressives Grand Alliance using Ojukwu’s name as part of their campaign for the poll. Obiano should allow Ikemba to rest in peace. Obiano should tell us his achievement, not Ojukwu’s achievement. APGA has deceived the people of the state with Ojukwu’s name before. Obiano cannot do that again because he did not know Ojukwu and did not do anything for him. Visit Ojukwu’s Nnewi country home, there is no single project by the state government in the area.”

<<Punch>>