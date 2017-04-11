APC to Hold NEC Meeting April 25, Suspends Mini Convention

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been scheduled for April 25.

The NEC is to take place after a national caucus meeting which will hold on April 24.

The new fixtures were disclosed yesterday by the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, while speaking with journalists at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Oyegun confirmed THISDAY’s exclusive report last Sunday regarding the suspension of plans for a mini convention, saying the April 29 tentative date for the convention had been put on hold subject to confirmation by the NEC meeting.

He said: “Well, the party would hold a caucus meeting on April 24, NEC on April 25 and it is NEC that would decide the date for the convention.”

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had fixed the April 29 mini convention after its consultative meeting with the APC governors in the month of March at the national secretariat of the party.

Although the party leadership keep denying it, THISDAY learnt that the convention had to be shelved due to paucity of funds and other unresolved issues.

As part arrangements for the non-elective convention, APC had it would hold state congresses to nominate delegates and to fill vacancies that occurred principally from political appointments, deaths and resignations.

It also plans to carry out constitutional amendments to accommodate some changes in the nomenclature and composition of its Board of Trustees (BoT) .

Meanwhile, Oyegun yesterday made some clarifications over the nature of the ongoing continuous membership registration in the party.

In a statement issued by Oyegun, he assured members and supporters of the party that the membership registration exercise is for new members only.

“The ongoing nationwide membership registration is neither a fresh registration exercise nor a re-registration exercise for old members. All existing registered members are therefore excluded from the fresh exercise. The clarification comes in reaction to uncertainties raised by some of our esteemed members on the exercise,” he said.

