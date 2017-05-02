Tuesday , 2 May 2017
Headlines
Home / Politics / APC Senators Made Ekweremadu My Deputy, Says Saraki

APC Senators Made Ekweremadu My Deputy, Says Saraki

May 2, 2017 in Politics Leave a comment

He also denied going into an alliance with the PDP to become Senate President. Reacting to a Twitter user’s accusation that his action truncated APC’s mandate, Saraki said: “I did not do any deal with PDP. I did not have to because even before they took a group decision, 22 of them already endorsed me.” Saraki said he never thought APC lawmakers would absent themselves from the proceedings. The Senate President noted: “I didn’t envisage that some APC members will be absent from the Senate, especially when the clerk already received a proclamation from President. “If a team refused to turn up for a scheduled match and was consequently walked over, would it be fair to blame the team that turned up? “Those that made it possible for PDP to claim the Deputy Senate President position were those who decided to hold a meeting when senators ought to be in the chambers.”

<<vanguard>>

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


5 × = thirty five

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved. Designed by Seynx
Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Site Map | Term of Use
Scroll To Top