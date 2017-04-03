APC, Senate Caucus To Meet Over National Assembly, Executive Face-Off

Party hails Osinbajo-led peace panel

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet with the party’s caucus in the Senate tomorrow with a view to resolve the growing rift between the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said in a statement that the meeting is a follow up to a similar meeting held with the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives.

The party had warned after the meeting with the House of Representatives caucus that it would not encourage any of its members to disobey the National Assembly.

It described the legislature as the engine room of democracy in the country.

The failure of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, to honour invitations from the Senate has created a deep rift between the Senate and the Executive arms of government.

The Senate has also suspended the screening of the President’s nominees for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners in protest against the continued stay in office of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The statement reads: “Following the APC resolve to intervene in the on-going rift between the Executive and the National Assembly, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) will on Tuesday, April 4, meet with the party’s Caucus in the Senate.

“Worried by the worsening relationship between the two arms of government, the party had embarked on a series of consultations with key actors aimed at resolving the growing impasse. It would be recalled that the party’s leadership, led by its National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, recently met with the House of Representatives APC Caucus.

“Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the Party’s National Publicity Secretary said the APC National Chairman had used the opportunity of the meeting to plead with the House of Representatives members to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, even in the face of some of the expressed grievances, which may be considered as genuine.

“Abdullahi, however, added that the APC would not support any member of the party or anyone appointed on its platform to disrespect the legislative institution.

“Ahead of the Tuesday meeting with the Senate, the party expresses its happiness with the committee set up by the President to re-examine the Executive relationship with the National Assembly.

“The party considers the committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as a step in the right direction, which demonstrates President Buhari’s recognition of the paramount importance of the legislative institution in a democracy.”

The APC reiterated its commitment to ensure that the relationship between the two critical arms of government improves further.

It, however, warned that it would not hesitate to take appropriate action against any member, “whose utterances or behaviour are capable of jeopardising the peace initiatives or further worsening the existing situation.

