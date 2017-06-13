APC Panel Clears Adeleke’s Brother For Senate

A five-man panel constituted by the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to screen aspirants for a vacant Osun West Senatorial District has disqualified Senator Mudashiru Hussein from participating in party’s primaries.

The by-election into the vacant seat, following the death of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke on April 23, is scheduled to hold on July 8.

The chairman of the panel, Sanusi Rikiji, who is also Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, said Hussein was disqualified because he failed to tender his registration letter as a serving commissioner within 30 days before the expression of his interest to contest for the senatorial seat.

But younger brother to the late Osun senator, Ademola, who is the second aspirant for the vacant seat, was given a clean bill to run for the party’s primary today.

The panel’s Secretary-General is Charles Airhiavbere.

In a letter to Osun State Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famoodun, as well as two aspirants – Hussaine and Adeleke – Rikiji and Airhiavbere said Hussein was disqualified for allegedly breaching the Electoral Act.

Hussein was reportedly advised to approach the three-man appeal panel set up to handle complaints from the screening.

The panel said the two candidates – Hussein and Adeleke – were screened and given the outcome of the screening according to the party’s guidelines.

The panel also said the primary to pick the party candidate for the July 8 Osun West senatorial by-election will hold today at 8 am.

The panel urged the aspirants to ensure that their supporters behave well during the primary.

It reminded that aspirants with complaints should not hesitate to approach an appeal committee.

But Osun State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice Dr Ajibola Basiru said the panel did not set a rule of engagement for its operation before the screening.

Hussein said he had formerly resigned his position and tendered his resignation letter to the governor on June 6.

According to him, he will contest the primary today.

<<The Nation>>