APC Happy Over Passage Of Bill To Reform Oil And Gas Sector

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill by the Senate was a clear testimony of the determination of the APC-led government to met the aspiration of the people.

The party urged the House of Representatives to pass the bill into law as it will bring about reforms that would ensure greater transparency and accountability in oil and gas.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the Party noted that the bill had languished in the various chambers of the National Assembly for about 12 years but it took the purposeful and dedicated APC-led Senate to pass it.

“We are very excited that the bill was passed today after about 12 years delay. We specially commend the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, for his focused leadership of the 8th Senate, which has produced several legislative actions that have positively affected the lives of Nigerians, promoted good governance and advanced ongoing efforts by the APC-led administration to rebuild the country

“The passage of the bill is an indication that our federal legislators are diligent and reform-minded, and are committed to fulfilling the promises our party made to Nigerians.

“We call on the House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara to follow the example of the Senate by also promptly passing the PIB.

“The APC calls on Nigerians to continue to support and cooperate with the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration and the National Assembly as they continue to make laws and execute projects to improve the wellbeing of Nigerians.”

<<The Nation>>