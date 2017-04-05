Anti-Land Grabbing Law: Task Force Set To Prosecute Offenders

The Ogun State Special Task Force on anti-land grabbing is finalising investigation of 15 cases involving some suspected land grabbers across the State for possible prosecution within the next few weeks.

The Special Adviser to the Governor and Director-General, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Mr. Biyi Ismail, who disclosed this in his office during a chat with newsmen, revealed that five of such cases affected landed properties measuring about 200 to 300 hectares.

He said that in one of the cases, a suspected land grabber invaded an agricultural plantation and attempted to convert it to a residential area.

‘’We want to make sure that crimes relating to land grabbing are curbed in Ogun State. It is one of the priorities of His Excellency, Senator Ibikunle Amosun CON, FCA to secure the State in an efficient way. The task force will make sure that there will be total enforcement of the anti-land grabbing law’’, he said.

The Director-General further advised the general public to forward their complaints to the Special Task Force for swift action that could lead to the arrest of culprits.

It would be recalled that the Special Task Force was set up few weeks ago following the signing into law the anti-land grabbing bill by the Governor. It comprised of officials from the Nigeria Police Force, Ministry of Justice, Bureau of Lands and other relevant agencies and headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa.

The Special Task Force is saddled with the responsibility of apprehending and prosecution of anyone violating the anti-land grabbing law.