Another Fake Doctor Nabbed In Ogun

A fake Doctor, Mr. Sunday Adeyeye wielding a forged Certificate of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria has been apprehended after he tendered the certificate for revalidation at the Ogun State Ministry of Health Headquarters, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Director, Hospital Services in the Ministry, Dr. Sola Adebiyi said the culprit had been hired by the owner of a health facility called Ganny-hash Clinic and Maternity Hospital, Ifo to secure the facility’s revalidation with the Ministry.

Adebiyi revealed that after a painstaking screening of the alleged fake doctor’s academic records, it was discovered that the certificate with which he has been practising with was fake.

“We were suspicious when the owner of the facility, Mr. Ganiyu Okewole presented the fake certificate belonging to the doctor for revalidation of his facility. Going through the Ahmadu Bello University Certificate he presented and comparing it with the ministry’s records, there, we discovered he has been practicing with a forged certificate and we immediately called in the police to effect his arrest”, Dr. Adebiyi said.

Responding to questions from journalist, the fake Doctor Sunday Adeyeye said he was not a doctor, that the ABU certificate was forged in his name in Zaria, adding that he has been working with the hospital since February, 2017.

It would be recalled that since the ministry began its revalidation exercise for private health facilities in the state, it has so far apprehended six fake doctors while 168 Private health facilities had been shut down.