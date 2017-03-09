AMVCA: Waje, Lira, Give First Live Performance

The fifth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), which held at the Eko Hotel last Saturday provided an opportunity for South African singer, Lira and Nigerian sensation, Waje, to perform for the very first time, their new single titled Mountain.

The new song is put together to fight against the issue of Xenophobia, which is presently raging in South Africa.

The duo, with their lyrics, encouraging people not to give up on the fight to win, despite the mountain faced.

Lerato Molapo, known professionally as Lira, is a South African singer. She was born in Daveyton, on Johannesburg’s East Rand. Her name translates to “love” in Sesotho and she speaks four languages.

She is multi-platinum selling and an 11-times South African Music Award-winning Afro-Soul vocalist, who refers to her music as “a fusion of soul, funk, and elements of jazz and African.

Aituaje Iruobe, known as Waje (an acronym for Words Aren’t Just Enough), is a Nigerian singer whose vocal range covers three octaves. She participated in the remake of P-Square’s Omoge Mi and featured as the female voice in the duo’s 2008 hit track Do Me.

She was also featured on Banky W’s Thief My Kele and M.I’s One Naira. In 2016, she was one of the four judges in the inaugural season of The Voice Nigeria.

