Amosun’s Wife Extols Virtues Of Former Md Sacred Heart Hospital

The wife of the Ogun State Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Olufunso Amosun has praised the virtues of former Medical Director, Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta, Dr. Gertrude Biersack, popularly called ‘Witch of Lantoro’, describing her as a valuable asset to medical profession and people of the State.

Mrs. Amosun who described Biersack as a dedicated and committed medical practitioner at a book launch titled: ‘’ Dr. Gertrude Biersack: “Benevolent Witch of Lantoro – A Biography“ written by Chief Oladipo Yemitan, held at the Presidential Library Auditorium, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said her contribution towards healthy living of the people was commendable.

The Governor’s Wife who was represented by Dr. Yetunde Lawson commended Dr. Biersack for her love and passion for serving the people of the State and Nigeria at large, saying she had portrayed herself as a role model in her chosen profession which others should emulate

‘’She has contributed immensely to the development of Egbaland through her selfless service in the health sector, it is worthy of praise and it will linger in the heart of the people for a long time,’’ she said.

She commended the author of the book, Chief Oladapo Yemitan for keeping good records of her activities during her active service as Medical Director which had inspired large number of people as result of her dedication for the wellbeing of the people of the State.

Speaking, the Chairman of the occasion and former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, represented by Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, said he had witnessed Dr Biersack’s selfless service as a great paediatrician at the Sacred Heart Hospital Lantoro in the late 70s, saying she stood tall in her 44 years of service attending to sick people especially pregnant women in Abeokuta and its environs.

The book reviewer, Prof Anthony Asiwaju described the book made up of 19 chapters as an inspirational account of descriptive achievements and illustration of what Dr. Biersack stood for, saying besides, the book would be useful for leadership development among the younger generation as it should also be made available in both public and private schools’ libraries as well as government establishments.

The author of the book Chief Oladipo Yemitan, revealed that he was charged by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to write an exclusive story about Dr Biersack who also earned the title of Otun Iya Abiye of Egbaland to humanity.