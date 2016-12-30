Amosun Wins SUN Man Of The Year Award

Friday , 30 December 2016
ibikunle-amosunThe Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has emerged the winner of the year 2016 “Sun Newspapers” man of the year award.

The Managing Director of the Sun Newspaper, Mr. Eric Osagie made this disclosure while on a courtesy visit to formally intimate the Governor of the development  in his Oke Mosan office, Abeokuta as,

Osagie said Governor Amosun won the award in recognition of his excellent performance in the educational sector and his giant strides in the infrastructural development across the state.

The Sun M.D. who commended the efforts of the Governor in increasing the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state,  said this has positively influenced the living conditions of the citizens of the State.

Mr. Osagie used the opportunity to applaud Governor Amosun and other Ogun indigenes for their priceless and outstanding contributions to humanity and the nation at large, disclosing that Dr. Mike Adenuga, an indigene of  the state,  was the first  recipient of the award.

Appreciating the management of the Sun Newspaper, Governor Amosun said “I never knew our little efforts was been noticed and this award challenges me to do more”.

The Governor said all that his government had been able to do was possible due to the cooperation of  the  people, the cabinet members as well as public and civil servants in the State.

