Amosun Visits Awolowo Market Over Inferno

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has sympathised with traders of Awolowo Market in Sagamu Local Government Area of the State over the fire outbreak that razed down more than 50 locked-up shops in the market.

Governor Amosun, represented by his Deputy, Chief Mrs Yetunde Onanuga who led government delegation to the scene of the inferno, expressed sadness over the incident, but appreciated God that no life was lost.

The Governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to take adequate record of shops that was affected during the incident.

He promised that his administration would continue to put in place preventive measures against fire outbreak across the State as his government was committed to safety and well being of its citizens.

The Governor said people would be more enlightened through radio and television programmes to educate them on the danger of careless handling of inflammable substances especially during the dry season.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Sagamu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Rafiu Awoyemi while thanking Governor Amosun for the quick response and intervention, urged affected traders to exercise patience as Government would look into the cause of the fire.

He said government would look into the possibility of compensating those whose shops were affected after necessary information had been obtained from them.

The delegation had Commissioners of Information and Strategy, Otunba Dayo Adeneye, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko and Culture and Tourism, Rt. Hon. Muyiwa Oladipo.