Amosun Urges Love, Selfless Service At Easter

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has called on Nigerians to emulate the virtues and values exemplified by the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Ogun State governor stated this in an Easter message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Adejuwon Soyinka, on Saturday.

While congratulating Christians for the observance of this years’ Easter, Governor Amosun urged all Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in rendering selfless service and love to others, irrespective of ethnic or religious differences.

“For us as Nigerians, there is a lot to be learnt from the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ whose life exemplified unconditional love for humanity irrespective of ethnic, religious or social divides,” Governor Amosun said.

He added that, “more than observing Easter with fanfare and celebration, Nigerians need to imbibe the lessons of the season and make good use of it in our daily lives and in our interactions with others.”

As far as the Ogun State Governor is concerned, Nigeria will be a better place for all “when Nigerians relate with one another with unconditional love and render selfless service to nation and fellow country men and women.”