Amosun Underscores Harmonious Relationship Among Arms Of Govt

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun says the harmonious relationship that exists amongst the three arms of government has translated into monumental achievements of his administration.

Amosun made the submission at his Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta during the State Executive Council meeting in celebration of the second year anniversary of his second term in office.

The Governor, who also held a meeting with members of the State House of Assembly in his office, posited that the synergy that existed among the three arms of government had benefited governance in the State.

He noted that in spite of the varying responsibilities and statutory functions of the arms, each had independently worked selflessly in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the State.

While affirming that all the projects embarked upon by his administration would outlive the present generation, he charged the legislature and the judiciary not to relent in supporting the rebuilding mission, noting that there was more to be done.

According to the State’s helmsman, “it is always good to start a race well, but if you don’t finish strong, you will not receive the medal”.

Meanwhile, the Governor has sworn-in Chief Derin Adebiyi as Senior Special Adviser, charging him to see his appointment as a call to service and an opportunity to contribute his quota to the rebuilding mission of the present administration.

In his response, Chief Adebiyi after taking the oaths of allegiance, office and secrecy promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear towards rebuilding the State.