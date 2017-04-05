Amosun To Off-Set Workers Deductions, Pay Outstanding Oct. Salary

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has promised to pay all salary deductions of the civil servants before the end of the year, while the outstanding October 2016 salary will be paid to workers who had not received theirs by May 1 to mark this years’ Worker’s day celebration.

Governor Amosun said this today when he received the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its National President, Alhaji Waheed Odusile who paid him a courtesy call in his office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Governor Amosun while commending the President Buhari led- administration for the intervention given to the states to cushion the effect of the present economic challenges, promised to make judicious use of the Paris Club by paying six months of workers deductions and other entitlements from the expected fund.

The Governor who appreciated the union for recognising him for the ward, said it would spur and challenge his government to continue to serve the state with greater sense of dedication, vigour and vitality.

He assured that his government would not leave any uncompleted project as “contractors have been mobilized back to sites and we promise to complete all the projects initiated across the state before the end of our tenure”.

Earlier, Alhaji Odusile had intimated the governor of the union’s decision to honour him with 2016 Excellence Leadership Award, commending him for the infrastructural development dotting every nook and cranny of the state and for hosting the first media summit of the Union in 2016.

Alhaji Odusile noted that the mission to rebuild the state by the present government in Ogun State was already yielding fruits calling on other state governments to take clues from the developmental strides which had helped the socio-economic development of the state.