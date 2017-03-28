Amosun To Commission Shopping Malls Thursday

The Ogun State government will commission and allocate completed market stalls and shopping malls at Laderin, Itoku, Sapon, Isale-Igbein and Omida areas of Abeokuta on Thursday, March 30, 2017

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Dayo Adeneye, indicated that the completed malls and stalls built by the present administration with the state-of-the-art facilities, would be allocated to former occupants without any discrimination, in line with the electoral promise of the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led government.

According to the release, Governor Amosun would begin the commissioning from Laderin at 10am and move to Itoku at 11am, while Sapon stalls would be commissioned at 12 noon respectively.

The Governor’s train would be at Isale-Igbein by 1pm while the Omida mall would round off the exercise at 2pm.

The release further assured the people of Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu and Ilaro as well as Ayetoro and Ota that the state government would soon commence building of a replica of the Ogun Standard shopping malls and stalls in their area.