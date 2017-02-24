Amosun Tasks Mothers On Child Upbringing

The Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Olufunso Amosun, has called on mothers to inculcate discipline and moral values in their children, particularly the girl-child, so as to guard against the prevailing ills in the society.

Mrs Amosun made the call during the Egba 2017 Mother’s Union Council of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Standing Committee Meeting, with the theme; The I AM THAT I AM held at Christ the Glorious King Chapel, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

She noted that since societal ills were rampant today, it became imperative for mothers to serve as good role models to their children, saying that in contemporary world, children deserved to be properly trained and the fear of God instilled in them.

Mrs. Amosun commended members of the organisation for their selfless service to humanity; particularly the laudable achievements recorded in their community oriented projects and wished them more successes in the future.

In her Speech, the President of the Mothers’ Union Executive, Mrs Nkasiobi Okoh, charged the women to be obedient to God and abide by all His wills, advising them to stop complaining and put their trust in God who is able to deliver mankind from troubles.

In her remarks the President, Mothers Union, Diocese of Egba, Dr. Olubimpe Adekunle, appreciated the Wife of the Governor for her support towards the successful hosting of the meeting, saying her gestures of charity was not unnoticed by the people and urged her not to relent.

She likened the challenges confronting Nigerians to that of the Israelites in the Bible while in Egypt, she enjoined Nigerians to continue to intercede for the nation and its leadership to herald a new beginning for the nation’s economy.