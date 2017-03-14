Amosun Signs Into Law Upgrade Of Mapoly Into University, Re-Establishes Ogun Polytechnic

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has signed into law the bill upgrading Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta (MAPOLY), into Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology.

The Governor who gave assent to the bill earlier passed by the Ogun State House of Assembly at the executive council meeting on Monday also signed into Law the re-establishment of Ogun State Polytechnic in Ipokia Area of the state.

Amosun revealed that the institutions would be multi-campuses, as government would engage necessary think-tanks and qualified academics to provide the technical guide for the successful take-off of the institutions so as to compete favourably with their contemporaries.

He commended the efforts of the State House of Assembly for the timely and successful passage of the bill and assured that the necessary documents had been done and sent to the appropriate quarters.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after the signing of the bills into law, the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Suraj Ishola Adekunbi said the Assembly swung into action and accelerated its passage owing to the prospect and opportunities the institutions portend to the State and the education sector.

He added that the step would as well create employment opportunities for the people, provide more access to tertiary education in Ipokia and environs.