Amosun Pledges To Construct Five Star Hotels

Ogun State, Governor Ibikunle Amosun has commissioned MITROS (Mission To Rebuild Ogun State) residence within the Gateway Hotel Annex, Ibara Housing Estates with a pledge to build two five star hotels that would meet international standard.

Governor Amosun who dropped the hint during the unveiling of the residence in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day in the state, explained that the hotels when completed would enhance the social economic potentials of the State.

The newly commissioned MITROS residence with 65 standard rooms equipped with modern facilities, he said would offer quality hospitality services to the people, adding that efforts were ongoing to replicate the project in other Senatorial Districts of the State.

“We will replicate similar structures in other senatorial districts to complement other structures that we have built. We will ensure they are completed”. He said

The Governor also disclosed that the former Gateway Hotel in Abeokuta already on concession to private operators would be taken over at the completion of the concession period, saying that his administration remain committed to achieving quality and modern standard in its projects .