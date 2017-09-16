Amosun Performs Ground Breaking Of New Ogun Poly At Ipokia

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has performed the ground breaking for the construction of Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia in Ogun West Senatorial District of the State.

Governor Amosun who led the technical team and other members of the State Executive Council to Ipokia in company of his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga disclosed that the polytechnic would sit on a -500 hectare of land.

He noted that the polytechnic would not just be a full conventional institution but one that would comply with international standards whose graduates would be able to compete favourably with others around the world.

While addressing the residents of Ipokia community who had thronged the venue in their large number to witness the event, the Governor thanked the people for their support saying the project when completed would change the entire landscape of the town.

The Governor disclosed that the monitoring team from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in charge of polytechnic administration in the country would be visiting the site by October as it would be recalled that the State Government had earlier this year, presented all the needed documents to secure approval for the establishment of the institution from the board in Kaduna.

He assured that government would compensate anyone whose property, farmland or farm produce is affected in the course of the construction; disclosing that local contractors would handle the construction of the structures as emphasis would be placed on the promotion of local content.

According to him, the institution which already had more than 42 accredited courses would be a multi campus institution with accommodations and staff quarters for students and lecturers respectively.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga congratulated the people of the district for the institution and called on the youth, women and even drop outs to take full advantage of the opportunity to return to school in order to better equip themselves for the future.

Earlier while welcoming the people to the foundation laying ceremony, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Modupe Mujota said the establishment of the institution in Ipokia was a clear demonstration of the equitable principle of the Governor in the fair distribution of resources among the three senatorial districts of the State.

The Commissioner, while appreciating the Governor for making education a priority in the State said the current administration had not only made education affordable and qualitative but had gone extra mile to ensure accessibility and relevance.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers and Royal fathers, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewa land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle enjoined people of Yewa land to rally round and support the Governor, advising that there were some traditions of the land that must be amended and modernized.