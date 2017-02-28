Amosun, Others Extol Obasanjo At 80

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has extolled the virtues of octogenarian and former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as he celebrates 80 years.

Amosun, represented by his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga at the 80th Birthday Celebration thanksgiving service of Chief Obasanjo, organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun State Chapter held at the Treasure House of God Church, Abeokuta,

The Governor maintained that the life of the octogenarian was inspiring not only to his children, but also to generality of Nigerians, adding that the former president had successful career in the military, politics, education and agriculture over decades.

The celebrant in his response thanked God for His unmerited favours and for granting him the privilege to witness his 80th birthday. He appreciated the role of the Christian Association of Nigeria for putting the event together.

‘’Let me say most sincerely, I thank Almighty God for this day and for what He has done in my life. I used to say and I mean it, that God has been so partial to me by giving me so much favour that I do not deserve. There is no one born in my village whose name could be heard beyond the next village. No road to the village where I was born. So God has done for me, much more than I deserve and I praise Him for this’’ Obasanjo revealed.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian, Ogun State Chapter, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya in his remarks, said the Association decided to honour the former President, for his numerous roles, supports and contributions towards the establishment and upliftment of the Association in the State in particular and Nigeria at large.

Bishop Akin-Akinsanya revealed that CAN was established by the support of Chief Obasanjo as the Military Head of State in 1976 and that the Economical Center, the headquater of the Christian Association in Abuja was personally supervised by him as a civilian President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007.

Highlight of the occasion was the decoration of the celebrant as 1stAsiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State, while dignitaries who showered accolades on him included Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Olowu of Owu , Oba Adegboyega Dosumu and the celebrant’s wife, Chief Mrs Bola Obasanjo,