Amosun Mourns Senator Isiaka Adeleke

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Sunday, described the news of the death of former Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, as “a rude shock.”

The governor, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Adejuwon Soyinka, described the death of Senator Adeleke as “a great loss not just to Osun State but to the entire nation.”

Senator Adeleke was said to have died on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Governor Amosun described the two-time Senator and first elected Governor of Osun State as “an experienced politician and administrator who will be sorely missed by not just his immediate family but also his political family and the nation at large.”

He said the late Senator Adeleke would be remembered for, among other things, his love for education.

Governor Amosun said this was exemplified by Senator Adeleke’s decision, as Governor of Osun State, to establish a Polytechnic at Iree, a College of Technology at Esa Oke as well as award of scholarship to indigent students across the country.

The Ogun State Governor therefore commiserated with the government and good people of Osun State over the sudden death of Senator Adeleke.

Governor Amosun prayed that God grants his family the fortitude to bear the loss.



