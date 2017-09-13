Amosun Inspects Ogun Poly Site Ahead Ground Breaking

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has conducted the technical team round the proposed site of the Ogun State Polytechnic, Iwuku in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor in company with his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga and some members of the Executive Council moved round the site for assessment and inspection ahead of the ground breaking event scheduled to take place on Friday.

Amosun while addressing the huge crowd which had thronged the premise, thanked them for their support, assuring that upon completion, the project would change the entire landscape of the town, as the institution already has more than 42 accredited courses for its take-off.

He also revealed that local contractors would be engaged in the construction of structures adding that the multi-campus institution would have hostel accommodations and staff quarters for students and lecturers respectively.

Speaking on the choice of Ipokia as the location for the institution, Governor Amosun said the topography of the area was ‘’great with serene environment’’ adding that the people are hospitable.

The Governor assured the people of adequate compensation for property, farm land or farm produce affected by the project.