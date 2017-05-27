Amosun Inaugurates 14 Man O.O.U Governing Council

osun The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has reconstituted and inaugurated a 14 member governing council for the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye.

Governor Amosun at the inauguration in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta charged the council to uphold the values achieved by the immediate past council to ensure the school retained its frontline position among tertiary institutions in the country.

Amosun thanked the council members for accepting the call to serve, restating the resolve of his administration to allow for independence of the School authority in the management of the institution.

At the inauguration, the Governor announced Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga as the Chairman of the Council and Mrs. Lara Osunsanya as Secretary.

In her acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga pledged on behalf of the council to give their best to move the institution to a higher level while commending the Governor for the privilege.