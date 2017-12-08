Amosun Enjoins Entrepreneurs To Embrace Tic For Business Growth

In order to promote the expansion of trade for all-inclusive growth and sustainable development, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ogun State have been charged to make optimal use of the three Technological Incubation Centres in the State to improve their businesses.

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun gave the charge at the 2nd Annual Small Business Conference and Exhibition organised by Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) Ogun State Chapter in partnership with the State Government held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, explained that the concept of Technology Incubation Centre was a new approach to start-up entrepreneurs with all the services needed to develop their ideas and research from conception through commercialisation.

According to him, it provides tenancy for the entrepreneurs and sharing of facilities to lower overhead costs.

‘’Without doubt, it is important to stress that countries all over the world have come to identify the significant roles of small scale industries as catalyst for economic growth, development and recovery.

‘’The growth of big industries is a parameter for socio-economic development, but we cannot pretend to appreciate the fact that the development of big industries in itself depends largely on the vibrancy and the sustainability of small scale industries to feed the big industries with raw materials and serve as outlets for their products and services,’’ he enthused.

Amosun pointed out that his administration has continued to explore ways of strengthening SMEs by creating a one-stop investment centre and establish N1 billion industrial matching fund scheme in conjunction with the Bank of Industry to allow MSMEs have access to affordable fund.

In his keynote address, the former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, implored entrepreneurs to make integrity their guiding principle in setting up their businesses.

In their separate address, the representative of the National President of NASSI, Mr. Kuti George and the State Chairman of the Association, Mr. Segun Dada said if Nigeria must develop, concerted effort must be made by all to develop micro business.