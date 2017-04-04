Amosun Describes Ebenezer Obey As A Living Icon at 75

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Sunday, congratulated Juju music maestro, multi-talented entertainer and gospel music exponent, Ebenezer Olasupo Obey-Fabiyi, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Felicitating with the world renowned musician otherwise known as “Chief Commander,” who turns 75 on Monday, April 3, the Ogun State Governor said, “the occasion of your birthday is an opportunity to reflect on the profound impact that you have made, not just on your generation, but on several generations coming behind you through the instrumentality of music.”

He described the Juju music maestro as “one of the living icons of Ogun State and one of those individuals who have used their talents to place the name of Nigeria on the global map for positive reasons.”

The Ogun State Governor said, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi is one of those Ogun State indigenes that are making the state and indeed the whole of Nigeria proud.

“In addition to the Juju music genre in which you have created a permanent niche for yourself, your foray into gospel music was also an instant success,” the Governor said.

Governor Amosun added, “as you turn 75, I can only pray that the Almighty God continues to bless you with good health and sound mind so that you can keep being a blessing to your fans in Nigeria and all over the world.”