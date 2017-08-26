Amosun Decries Proliteration Of Sub-Standard Products

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has decried the proliferation of substandard products in Nigeria hence, the need for enforcement and prosecution of culprits to protect genuine investors.

Amosun stated this at the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) electrical/electronic stakeholders’ seminar in Abeokuta.

Senator Amosun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, attributed the continuous existence of substandard items in the country to ignorance, greed and lack of patriotism by those concerned, adding that regulatory agencies needed to do more in capacity building for their staff as well as create awareness on the dangers associated with manufacturing and usage of substandard products.

According to him, the disregard for standard and quality products usually put the health of buyers and users of these items in grave danger.

‘’Notwithstanding the numerous challenges faced by sincere manufacturers because of the substandard products flooding our markets, I wish to encourage them not to relent in conforming with standards and specifications by offering their consumers quality and durable products,’’ he said.

The Governor pointed out that his administration was committed to partnering with any organisation for the safety and betterment of its citizenry.

Earlier in his keynote address, the Director General/Chief Executive, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Barr. Osita Aboloma, represented by the Director of Operations, Engr. Felix Nyabo, disclosed that 80 per cent of products imported into Nigeria were either fake, counterfeited or substandard.

He said the nation’s economy had also suffered directly in terms of loss of revenues through taxes, explaining that the influx of substandard products into the domestic market were undermining government efforts at creating conducive investment climate to attract genuine foreign and local investors into the manufacturing sector.