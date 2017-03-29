Amosun Congratulates Tinubu at 65

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has congratulated former Governor of Lagos State and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

“As you celebrate yet another birthday, we join your family, friends and political associates to celebrate the grace of the Almighty Allah on your life,” governor Amosun said.

He added that, “Your selfless service to humanity and the nation at large as well as the many achievements you have recorded in both personal and public life, are some of the reasons we cannot but celebrate you on this occasion of your birthday.”

The Ogun State governor also seized the occasion to pray that the Almighty continues to preserve Tinubu so that he can continue to contribute to the overall development of Nigeria and the ruling party, APC.

“We celebrate the grace of the Almighty Allah (SWT) on you and your family, while praying that the Almighty continues to preserve you for many more years in good health and sound mind,” Amosun said.