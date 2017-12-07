Amosun Commissions Mega Companies To Boost Job Opportunities

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has commissioned three leading consumer goods companies just as the efforts towards creating conducive environment and enhance growth has started to yield positive result.

Speaking at the commissioning, Amosun said the coming of the industries was as a result of the conducive business environment provided by the government, saying it was another milestone that would help reduce unemployment in the State.

On the state of the Agbara-Lusada road, the Governor said his government had mobilised contractors to construct concrete road that would stand the test of time as against the normal asphalted road that would fail in no time due to the weight of the vehicles plying the route.

Amosun who described infrastructure as a catalyst for development, called on companies operating in the State especially those in the Agbara axis to partner with the Government to serve them better.

The State helmsman assured that his government would continue to partner security agencies towards securing the state and making the environment more conducive for businesses to thrive.

Governor Amosun while commending the companies for discharging their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to the host communities, charged them to look more into backward integration and import substitution, assuring that his administration would continue to make friendly policies that would further engender development in the state.

On their parts, the Chairman of Reckit Benckiser factory, Chief Olu Falomo, the Executive Vice President of Unilever, Mr. Yaw Nsarkoh and the Managing Director of Honda, Mr. Katsuhiro Murooka thanked the present administration for putting in place adequate security for the protection of lives and property.

They added that with their presence in the State, Ogun would not only be the gateway to Nigeria but Africa as a whole.

Speaking in an interview, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, said the commissioning was a clear indication that the State was creating enabling environment for businesses to operate..