Amosun Commends Exco Members, Others Over Construction Of Malls, Allocation

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has commended the relentless efforts of members of the state executive council, site engineers in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the press men for the successful construction and allocation of the ultra modern shopping malls to traders in Abeokuta.

Governor Amosun who gave the commendation at the executive council meeting held at the Governor’s office, Abeokuta, said he was impressed at the level of organization and efforts towards the completion of the projects, charging them not to relent but put in more efforts in sustaining the rebuilding mission.

Amosun assured traders who could not benefit from the recent allocation of shops to exercise patient as government has put in place measures to construct additional shopping malls at different locations across the State.

“Shopping malls of these standard will soon be replicated in all the major towns and cities across the state”, the Governor noted.

Governor Amosun charged the site Engineers, Projects Supervisors and other stakeholders not to relent at promoting the lofty ideals of the administration.