Amosun Calls For Peaceful Co-Existence Among Yoruba

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has urged the Yoruba race to promote peaceful co-existence, mutual understanding and unity amongst themselves as an avenue for improving the socio-economic development of the race and the nation at large.

Amosun gave the charge at a summit organised by the Yoruba Summit Group, with the theme: “Yoruba Standpoint on Restructuring”, at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Governor, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Bashorun Adebola Adeife, canvassed for mutual understanding among the Yoruba despite differences in religious and political affiliations, adding that these steps could help sustain human, social and economic development of the race.

”It is better we engage in intellectual discourse that will chart a path for continued development of Nigeria; we must understand that our nation can only survive in an atmosphere of peace, mutual respect and understanding“, he said.

Amosun, who appreciated the organisers of the summit, said it came at a time the Yoruba nation needed a platform to pool together ideas and come up with a memorandum which would represent its interests and aspirations within the Nigerian nation.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Aare Afe Babalola, stressed the need for sustainable development of the Southwest region for the good of the present generation and the generations yet unborn.

In her goodwill message, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, said that the time had come for Nigeria to be restructured as ‘’our founding fathers believed in it because it enabled the regions to make giant strides in all sector.’’

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) Otunba Gani Adams, emphasised the need for regional integration, saying that such integration would bring about sustainable development.

Those present at the event included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Reuben Fasoranti and Idowu Sofela, amongst others.