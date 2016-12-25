Amosun Calls for Love At Christmas

Sunday , 25 December 2016
As Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 25, Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has called on Christians and indeed all Nigerians to embrace peace and love in all their dealings.

The governor stated this, on Saturday, in a Christmas message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Adejuwon Soyinka.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, it is time for us as a nation to reflect on the need to love our neighbours as ourselves and live a life of selfless service to our communities and nation as a whole,” Governor Amosun said.

The Governor urged all Nigerians to reflect on the life and times of Jesus Christ and emulate his lifestyle and teachings.

“With love and understanding, we can overcome the challenges of today and build a united, prosperous nation where all Nigerians can live in peace and harmony regardless of their ethnic, political or religious differences,” Amosun said.

 

