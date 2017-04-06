Amosun Begins Construction Of 285 Rural Roads

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun says his government has concluded plans towards ensuring the construction, rehabilitation and expansion of 285 rural roads in all the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

Governor Amosun disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting on Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP3) held at the Obas complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Governor who revealed that the roads would improve industrialisation of the State, added that additional 500km rural roads would be constructed by the Access and Mobility Project of the World Bank.

He added that it would enhance agricultural development and help ease movement of agricultural produce and also benefit the local contractors who would be awarded contracts.

Senator Amosun described good road network as catalyst for rural development, saying his government would collaborate with development partners to consolidate its efforts at providing agricultural value chain.

He stated that government was putting in more efforts to provide infrastructural facilities to people in urban and rural areas towards achieving its rebuilding mission programmes targeted at improving the well being of the people.

Earlier in her welcome address, the State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga who also supervises the Ministry of Rural Development, explained that the World Bank Rural RAMP was geared towards reducing rural – urban drift which has become a major challenge confronting rural development.

Presenting the revalidation report on the project, Dr. Emmanuel Adeyemo, from the Pheman Peniel Consultant, commended the State government for surpassing the criteria required by the World Bank which includes government performance on road construction and the State fiscal responsibility and procurement bill.

In his remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development, Mr. Wale Ogunyomade, said the World Bank chose the State because of its strategic position and the demonstration of political will by the present administration.