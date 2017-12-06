Amosun Bags Best ICT Governor Award

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has honoured the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun as the best IT Governor Award for his outstanding contributions towards the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Speaking shortly after receiving the award held at MUSON Centre, Lagos, Governor Amosun appreciated the Society for the honour done on him, saying the award was in recognition of his administration’s efforts at using ICT as a tool for socio-economic development in the State.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga, said the replication of ICT in all sectors of the State economy has greatly promoted E-Governance, adding that his administration would continue to harness the potentials of ICT to further improve the wellbeing of the people.

Also speaking, the Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu who was the Chairman of the occasion, acknowledged the efforts of the Society at bridging the ICT gap.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of the Nigeria Computer Society, Professor Adesola Aderounmu, explained that the 2017 award ceremony like other previous ones was to reward and honour personalities who have contributed in no small measure to the field of Information Technology towards facilitating rapid development and knowledge-based IT society.