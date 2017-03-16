Amosun Assures Residents On Effective Security

Ogun State Government has reassured that it will sustain its collaborative efforts with the Security agencies through provision of equipment and enabling environment towards safeguarding lives and property in the State.

The State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, represented by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon Suraju Ishola Adekunbi gave the assurance at the foundation laying of perimeter fence phase I and commissioning of other projects embarked upon by the Brigade Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barracks, Brigadier General Bassey Adonkie.

Amosun applauded the security agencies in the State for their efforts at ensuring effective security networks, promising that his administration would continue to put in place necessary policies that would further strengthen security in the State.

He enjoined residents not to hesitate to give necessary information and cooperate with various security agencies towards assisting them in checkmating crimes and criminality.

In his remarks, the GOC 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lagos, Major General Ebenezer Oyefolu, explained that the erection of perimeter fence at the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barrack was to forestall the propensity of people encroaching the barracks.

He noted that the upgrade of structures in various barracks nationwide was in line with the vision of the present Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at ensuring comfort for the men and officers of the Nigerian Army in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier in his opening speech, the Brigade Commander of the 35 Artillery Alamala Barracks, Brigadier General Bassey Adonkie said the erection of the new structure would give the barrack a facelift as well as preventing land invasion by land grabbers while calling on government to support the force in provision of more modern infrastructure across military formations in the country.