Amosun Approves Appointment Of New Ojutumoro Of Abigi

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has approved the appointment of Oba (Barr.) Olusegun Oludolapo Ogunye of the Koko ruling house as the new Ojutumoro of Abigi Kingdom in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the State.

A release signed by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko stated that the appointment was in accordance with Section 23 (1) of the Chief Laws of Ogun State.

The release indicated that the appointment became necessary following the demise of Oba Saliu Osunlaja who joined his ancestors in November, 2013.

It further stated that the official installation and presentation of staff of office and instrument of appointment would hold on Friday August 25, 2017 at Community Grammar School playground, Abigi by 10.00am.