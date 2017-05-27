Amosun Appoints 21 New Aides

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser, seven Senior Special Assistants and thirteen Special Assistants while two nominees are appointed to fill existing vacancies in the Civil Service Commission.

A release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa stated that a one-time Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ifo Local Government Area, Chief Derin Adebiyi has been appointed as Senior Special Adviser, while the Senior Special Assistants are Messrs Patrick Ogunade, Safiu Odebiyi, Bayo Sulaiman, Seun Ajayi, Kayode Adeniji, Sola Ogunpola-Apampa and Dr. M Somoye.

It further stated that the Special Assistants comprised of Messr Lekan Adegun, Oluwaseun Jekami, Akeem Okedara, Waidi Dauda, Bayo Adesanya, Samson Sangolade, Isiaka Ajani Atoba, Amoje Ibrahim Omotayo, Abogunrin Sunday Akanbi, Babatunde Okoya, Ifakorede Adesanya, Musiudeen Olufemi Oladehinde and Dr. Femi Akinbile while Messrs Isiaka Adeleke and Oladele Mojeed Ekelojumati would occupy the vacancies in the Civil Service Commission.