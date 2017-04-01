Amosun Allocates 1,050 Ultra Modern Shops To Traders

No fewer than 1,050 lock up shops, market stalls and shop spaces has been allocated to market men and women by the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun as part of his administration’s urban renewal drive.

The ultramodern markets located at Laderin, Sapon, Isale Igbehin, Itoku and Omida areas of Abeokuta was intended to bring commodities closer to the consumers and create a befitting environment for market activities.

Governor Amosun during the allocation ceremony assured that the shopping malls would be replicated in Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Sango Ota, and Ifo Local Government Areas of the state to aid development and bring socio-economic benefits to citizens.

Amosun said upon allocation, no trader would be allowed to display wares flagrantly along walkways and roadsides, affirming that traders whose shops were initially demolished to pave way for the markets construction would be the first beneficiaries of the allocation.

He highlighted some of the facilities put in place to ease shopping and for convinience in the malls to include elevators, escalators, private and general toilets among others, charged the allottees to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.

The Governor also assured that a second phase of the project would soon commence for other traders across the state who may not have benefitted from the first phase, stressing that his administration would continue to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive and for more wealth creation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Arc. Lekan Adegbite disclosed that the toilet facilities built for the markets would be handed over to some independent caretakers to manage on behalf of the government for a token.

Speaking on behalf of the allottees, the Iyalojas and Babalojas of Itoku, Sapon, Omida and Isale-Igbehin markets unanimously expressed their appreciation to the Governor Ibikunle Amosun led government for fulfilling its promise to traders.