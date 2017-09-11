American Mega Pastor, TD Jakes, Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria

American pastor, author and filmmaker, Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes, has reportedly traced his roots to Nigeria, where he has discovered that he is actually Igbo.

As posted on her Facebook wall on Friday, Mrs. Ifeanyi Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church, notes that the bishop of The Potter’s House, a nondenominational American mega church, stepped on Nigerian soil for the first time this week.

According to his Wikipedia biography, T.D. Jakes, as he is popularly known, was born in South Charleston, West Virginia on June 9, 1957 and grew up in Vandalia, attending local Baptist churches.

Jakes spent his teenage years caring for his invalid father and working in local industries, the site says.

Concerning Jake’s Igbo root, Ifeanyi Adefarasin writes, “Since tracing his roots back to the Igbo land in Nigeria, it was Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes’ first time stepping on the Nigerian soil, with the knowledge that this is where he truly comes from.

“It was a special honour for me in particular, as a native sister, to present TD Jakes with a copy of Nigeria, Our Heritage…Our Commonwealth. Welcome home!

“Okeosisi – Umunne gi na asi gi nno.”

<<PUNCH>>