Amaechi Reveals Why He Dumped PDP, Teamed Up With Buhari

Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Amaechi said his pursuit for change made him to dump the former ruling party for APC.

Speaking in Lagos, the former Rivers State Governor said he would have done otherwise by staying in PDP and fight for the change, but there was a need to cross over to APC because of his belief in President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “I moved from PDP to APC because I am tired of what is happening in the party, I have the option to stay because of my position as the Chairman of the Governors then.

“I can use my position to fight them (PDP) and get what I want because I believe Nigeria was not going in the right direction by then.

“My attention and belief shifted to Buhari which was the viable alternative, I believe in the change mantra because it is the only way to improve on what is on ground.

“He has not disappointed because the economy is now back on track and is growing. This is evident in the current prices of food items because it’s getting lower.’’

