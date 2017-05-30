All Stolen Funds Must Be Recovered, Says Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said the present administration was committed to ensuring that all stolen funds were recovered and culprits brought to justice.

Osinbajo said this in a national broadcast to commemorate the nation’s Democracy Day and second anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

While admitting that the process had been slow, the Acting President expressed delight that the nation’s law does not recognise a time bar for the prosecution of corruption and other crimes.

He said the present administration would not relent in its efforts to apprehend and bring corruption suspects to justice.

He said, “In the fight against corruption, we have focused on bringing persons accused of corruption to justice. We believe that the looting of public resources that took place in the past few years has to be accounted for.

“Funds appropriated to build roads, railway lines, and power plants, and to equip the military, that had been stolen or diverted into private pockets, must be retrieved and the culprits brought to justice.

“Many have said that the process is slow, and that is true, corruption has fought back with tremendous resources and our system of administration of justice has been quite slow.

“But the good news for justice is that our law does not recognize a time bar for the prosecution of corruption and other crimes, and we will not relent in our efforts to apprehend and bring corruption suspects to justice.

“We are also re-equipping our prosecution teams, and part of the expected judicial reforms is to dedicate some specific courts to the trial of corruption cases

